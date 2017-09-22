COURT officials had to restore orders after angry family and friends unleashed a torrent of abuse against a Star Trek fan convicted of murdering a man with a ‘vampire skull’ fantasy sword

Around 30 family and friends gathered in the public benches at the High Court in Edinburgh shouted out 'yes' and were so loud they drowned out the jury foreman as he delivered his verdict on Adrian Hynd to the clerk.

It came after Hynd, 51, was convicted of the frenzied stabbing attack on Alexander Forbes, 25, with an 18 inch long blade at his home in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on January 2.

Loading article content