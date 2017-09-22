COURT officials had to restore orders after angry family and friends unleashed a torrent of abuse against a Star Trek fan convicted of murdering a man with a ‘vampire skull’ fantasy sword
Around 30 family and friends gathered in the public benches at the High Court in Edinburgh shouted out 'yes' and were so loud they drowned out the jury foreman as he delivered his verdict on Adrian Hynd to the clerk.
It came after Hynd, 51, was convicted of the frenzied stabbing attack on Alexander Forbes, 25, with an 18 inch long blade at his home in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on January 2.
Mr Forbes had suffered over 100 wounds during an attack in which he fought to save his own life.
Women sitting in the public area slo wept, with one shouting: “A life for a life you rat”.
A security guard, seated beside Hynd in the dock, had to placed her hands over the accused’s head to protect him.
When order was restored, one woman screamed out: “You rot in hell you f*****g monster.”
Police ejected another spectator from court after he continued to scream abuse at Hynd.
One officer told the man: “Will you leave the court now please.”
As the man walked out, he shouted to Hynd: “God help you if I ever get in the jail beside you.”
The trial heard Hynd turned on Mr Forbes, of Edinburgh, after the pair had spent the previous evening drinking in a pub.
One seasoned police officer described the scene as being the “worst” he had encountered in almost 30 years of service. He said it was a “scene of utter carnage.”
Hynd will be sentenced in Glasgow next month.
