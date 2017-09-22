The Clyde-built paddle steamer Waverley last outing ended with an inglorious bump that left her bow a little broken and her dignity just a bit shattered.

But the sun shone and her decks were packed yesterday, when the grand lady of the Clyde – her distinctive red and white funnels sparkling under the blue skies and sunshine – made her way up the Thames.

It was the Waverley’s first trip ‘doon the watter’ to the capital since smashing into Rothesay Pier on the Isle of Bute last month, which left the front of the last sea going paddle steamer battered and bruised.

