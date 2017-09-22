The Clyde-built paddle steamer Waverley last outing ended with an inglorious bump that left her bow a little broken and her dignity just a bit shattered.
But the sun shone and her decks were packed yesterday, when the grand lady of the Clyde – her distinctive red and white funnels sparkling under the blue skies and sunshine – made her way up the Thames.
It was the Waverley’s first trip ‘doon the watter’ to the capital since smashing into Rothesay Pier on the Isle of Bute last month, which left the front of the last sea going paddle steamer battered and bruised.
Loading article content
No one was injured in the accident, but further excursions were cancelled while the Waverley headed to dry dock for repairs.
However yesterday on the first day of Autumn she was back at her best, with crowds turning out on the banks of the River Thames to see the paddle steamer make her way up the crowded river.
The visit is part of a tour of the south coast which has included a trip through the Bristol Channel. The Waverley is to return to the Clyde for sailings in mid-October.
The Waverley, which is now operated by a charity and is famous for her summer trips ‘doon the watter’ to Rothesay, was built by A & J Inglis of Glasgow. She entered service on June 16, 1947, with a voyage from Helensburgh up Loch Long to Arrochar.
This year marks her 70th anniversary.
She has not been without previous mishaps. In July 1977 she struck rocks near Dunoon and had to be refloated.
And in 2009 she struck the breakwater at Dunoon with 700 passengers on board. Twelve suffered minor injuries. Since being sold to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, she has carried more than five million passengers.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.