THE former chief executive of the firm in charge of setting up Edinburgh Trams believed he could have got a better deal for taxpayers over the controversial project but was “frozen out” of key talks, an inquiry has heard.

The Edinburgh Trams Inquiry, which is examining how the project ended up £231 million over budget and three years late, heard that Richard Jeffrey, then chief executive of Transport Initiatives Edinburgh (TIE) – the arms-length firm tasked with delivering the project – was unhappy with the deal negotiated between Edinburgh City Council and the trams consortium Infraco in 2011 to get the stalled scheme back up and running.

The consortium, made up of firms Bilfinger Berger and Siemens, eventually delivered the trams at a cost of £776 million The inquiry before Lord Hardie heard from Alan Coyle, a former council finance manager, who said key figures at TIE believed scrapping the deal and finding new contractors could have cost less.

Loading article content