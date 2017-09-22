Nasa’s asteroid-chasing spacecraft is swinging by Earth on its way to a space rock.

Launched a year ago, Osiris-Rex is on track to pass within about 11,000 miles of the home planet above Antarctica, using Earth’s gravity as a slingshot to put it on a path towards the asteroid Bennu.

Osiris-Rex should reach the small, roundish asteroid next year and, in 2020, collect some of its gravel for return to Earth. If all goes well, scientists should get the samples in 2023.

