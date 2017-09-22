A 72-year-old walker with a famous therapy dog used to aid victims of the Manchester terror attack has been rescued from Ben Nevis.

The exhausted hill walker, who was on a fundraiser, required assistance by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team to get off the mountain.

In the party was a therapy pug called Alfie, who works at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which helped children caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing.

“Now, as Alfie is used to working with super heroes, so no ordinary mountain rescuer would do to make sure that Alfie made it safely off the hill,” said a spokesman for Lochaber Mountain Rescue.

“So we sent our own super hero – Terry Cornfield MBE hero of around 2000 rescues in his rescue career.

“We are glad to say that the casualty and Alfie are safely off the hill now”.