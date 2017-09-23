IT’S been quite a week for put-upon millionaire Anas Sarwar. The would-be Scottish Labour leader has taken pelters over his family business, school choice and trousering a fortune in unearned dividends. It’s tough in the top 1 per cent. Perhaps stress explains one claim in Wednesday’s hustings in Glasgow. Despite leading Labour’s No campaign in 2014, he told a Yes voter in the audience he was also “someone who voted Yes in that referendum”. Almost as if the born-again Corbynite felt compelled to say whatever people wanted to hear.

THE hustings also produced one of the best jokes of the week about Mr Sarwar’s family firm, which pays less than the £8.45 an hour Labour itself promotes. At the end of the night, Mr Sarwar reheated his campaign slogan about parking Labour’s tanks on Nicola Sturgeon’s lawn, saying he would be on it “every day”. The FM promptly Tweeted that if he fancied mowing while he was there she would “even pay him the real living wage”. Ouch.

TALKING of Mr Sarwar’s school choice, Hutchesons’ Grammar is currently plugging its annual open day with the slogan “We are Hutchie. Be one of us.” The blurb purrs about its excellent results, creative arts, dedicated staff, impeccable socialist credentials etc. Ok, so we made the last one up. However it does claims its £10,000-a-year fees are "the best investment you will ever make". But not if you want to be Scottish Labour leader, we suspect.

