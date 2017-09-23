A GERMAN aristocrat has been handed a road ban after he admitted driving a motorised bicycle through the streets of St Andrews while almost three times the drink drive limit.
Florian von Gemmingen-Hornberg - who is listed as a baron on German genealogical websites and whose family history dates back to the middle ages - faced a bizarre charge over an incident in the Fife town on April 9.
Gemmingen-Hornberg, who is studying a Masters in Economics and Philosophy at the town's university, admitted driving an "unregistered motor vehicle" - understood to be a bicycle adapted to run with a motor - in the town's City Road.
Loading article content
Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 22.
The 20-year-old, of Market Street, St Andrews, pleaded guilty to the charge on summary complaint.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC imposed a fine of £200 and disqualified von Gemmingem-Hornberg from driving for 12 months.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.