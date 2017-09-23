HURRICANE Maria threatens to buffet Scotland with fierce winds and deluges later next week – after spinning across the Atlantic following its hammering of the Caribbean.
But today Scotland will bask in temperatures of 21C (70F) as a French heatwave brings the best weather for a month.
Maria reached 125mph as it hammered the Commonwealth Turks and Caicos Islands yesterday after killing at least 32 people in the Caribbean.
The hurricane is set to buffet Bermuda from Tuesday then spin across the Atlantic with its remnants threatening Scotland from Friday next week, said both The Weather Company and AccuWeather, the world’s biggest and second biggest commercial forecasters.
The Met Office said Maria’s track was not yet clear, but did warn of later next week seeing low pressure systems “sweeping across the UK” with “wet and windy” conditions.
Maximum wind gusts from 39mph up to 95mph could hit exposed parts of Scotland.
