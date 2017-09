A COLLECTION of 16th century Spanish tiles found in an Edinburgh basement is expected to fetch up to £15,000 at auction next week -- after being identified as matching those from an historic church.

Experts believe the 200 ceramic tiles may have originally come from a “secret ceiling” in the church of Santiago in Carmona, 20 miles from Seville.

A bricklayer uncovered a ceiling of around 2000 ochre, blue, green and lustre glazed tiles, disguised behind the existing decoration while repairing the church roof in the 19th century.

Loading article content