THE boss of the Royal Bank of Scotland has warned it will enact its Brexit plans by the end of March – unless clarity emerges about the UK’s ability to retain access to the European Single Market after the country leaves the bloc in 2019.

The Edinburgh-based part-taxpayer owned bank is in talks with the Dutch central bank to use the Netherlands as its trading base in the European Union once Britain exits the EU.

But chief executive Ross McEwan said: “By the end of the first quarter of next year if we don’t know what the banking arrangements with Europe look like we will have to start activating our plans.”

