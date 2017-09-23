RELATIVES of fallen soldiers who will be commemorated – in some cases more than 100 years after their death – are being urged to come forward.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) is appealing for relatives of nine soldiers who will soon be given a commission headstone.

It comes as part of plans to honour the men as war dead as when they died, either from injury or illness sustained during active service, the CWGC was not informed by authorities of their death.

