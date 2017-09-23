RELATIVES of fallen soldiers who will be commemorated – in some cases more than 100 years after their death – are being urged to come forward.
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) is appealing for relatives of nine soldiers who will soon be given a commission headstone.
It comes as part of plans to honour the men as war dead as when they died, either from injury or illness sustained during active service, the CWGC was not informed by authorities of their death.
Loading article content
Samantha Daynes, media manager for UK Operations at the CWGC, said: “These men died whilst serving their country in the First World War and we weren’t alerted to their deaths at the time.
“However, now their cases has been brought to our attention by the In from the Cold Project, we can now clarify that they do qualify for commemoration.”
Youngest of the men when he died was Private George Rollo, 1439, Highland Light Infantry.
He died when he was 22 years old on July 26, 1918.
He was the son of David and the Agnes Rollo, and husband of Jemima Rollo of Glasgow.
George was buried at Glasgow Riddrie Park Cemetery.
Ms Daynes added: “It’s always lovely to be able to give a CWGC headstone to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to make sure they are never forgotten.
“We would love to be able to find family members to share this with.”
Direct relatives have been asked to contact the CWGC by emailing enquiries@cwgc.org, with your name and details of relationship.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.