Inbound tourism reached a record level in July with strong growth from North America, new figures show.
Four million people visited the UK from abroad, up 6% on the same month last year.
It is the highest monthly figure since records began in 1961.
Visits from North America grew by 9% year-on-year to 650,000.
VisitBritain director Patricia Yates said the figures underpinned a strong first half of the year for inbound tourism.
“This sustained growth demonstrates Britain’s continued ability to compete internationally for visitors and shows that tourism, one of our most valuable export industries, is an increasingly important driver of economic growth across our nations and regions,” she said.
The data was published by the Office for National Statistics.
