A TRIP to Canada’s westernmost province with its dramatic mountain ranges beckons for the winner of two luxurious return flight tickets in an offer from The Herald and Air Transat.
Andrew Campbell of the Isle of Bute is now planning his trip to Canada with partner Lynne Cameron after winning The Herald’s latest competition.
Mr Campbell, 68, who has never visited Canada before, said he is looking forward to the trip and seeing an old friend.
He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have won. I’m very lucky because I almost didn’t enter because I couldn’t find some glue to stick down the coupon.
“I found some at the last minute and just thought I’d just post it off.
“I’ve got a friend who lives near Toronto, and he’s said to just drop by.”
Club Class is an exclusive 12 seat cabin of wide leather seats, personalised entertainment, gourmet meals and drinks services and comes with a luxury amenity kit, priority check in, boarding and a huge luggage allowance of 64 kg. Air Transat operates direct flights year-round from Glasgow to Toronto and, between May and October, flights to the Pacific coastal city of Vancouver.
