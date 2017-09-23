A baby white rhino whose birth was hailed as an important step in the drive to save the species from extinction has been given a facial mudpack ahead of her first birthday.

The pampering session not only keeps Bonnie’s skin in tip-top condition, but it allows her keepers at Scotland’s Blair Drummond Safari Park to give her a close veterinary inspection.

Keeper Graeme Alexander said: “She’s been doing really well. She’s a firm favourite with all the visitors and the staff.

Loading article content