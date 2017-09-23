You may find household chores to be a tedious way to spend your Saturday afternoon but science suggests doing a bit of vacuuming or floor scrubbing might actually be good for you.

A new study has found doing housework provides enough exercise to protect the heart and extend life.

Scientists found that 30 minutes of activity per day, or 150 minutes per week, reduced the risk of death from any cause by 28% and rates of heart disease by a fifth, without the need for running, swimming, or even working out in the gym.

