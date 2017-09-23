It’s bad enough when someone at work starts coughing and spluttering next to you – in a week’s time you know you’ll be doing the same. But now scientists have decided that we can also catch bad moods off each other.

Luckily, good feelings are contagious too, and scientists found that teenagers with a positive social circle were more likely to be in better moods.

Researchers at Warwick University used mathematical modelling on something called the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, which is a data set looking at the moods and friendship networks of American teenagers.

