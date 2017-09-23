Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has hailed Theresa May for her “upbeat” Brexit speech in Florence, saying the Prime Minister confirmed that Britain’s era in the European Union “will soon be over for good”.

His comments came as Mrs May laid out more details of Britain’s withdrawal plans in an address to EU nations, including a two-year transition period after the UK exits in 2019.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Duncan Smith said: “She confirmed that we will indeed leave the single market, escape the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), and have control again of our own laws and regulations.

