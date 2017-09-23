#M3 closed northbound & southbound, junctions 9-11 as we deal with incident. Please find alternative route. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/eKjIXvh6v2

— Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) September 23, 2017

Police said they were called to the scene at 3.49am to reports of “potential hazardous material in the road”.

Nobody is said to be hurt.

#M3 update. Potential hazardous material on the road, which we will endeavour to clear asap. Full details >>> https://t.co/XyNpqUyB68 pic.twitter.com/lrjqzRINeP — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) September 23, 2017

A police spokesman said he was unable to confirm the nature of the cargo, whether it was place deliberately on the carriageway or whether it was an accident.

A force statement added: “Our officers are working alongside partners from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to establish exactly what it is.

“The road is still closed at this time, and we will endeavour to get the material cleared as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience, and please keep an eye on our social media channels for further updates.”

Traffic being diverted away from M3 incident. All three emergency services present. None will confirm nature of incident causing closure pic.twitter.com/7tn4Sjl04X — BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) September 23, 2017

Prone passengers stuck on the motorway captured footage of some motorists driving the wrong way down the hard shoulder in order to escape – a traffic offence which routinely carries a fine.

Witness Jenna Keating, 31, a writer from Windsor, told the Press Association: “There are lots of people stranded here, people have got out of their cars to stretch their legs and things, but some are just turning round and going back down the hard shoulder.

“We actually spoke to police about this to see whether this was something we could do in the circumstances and they said ‘absolutely not’.

“They also said the delay had been quite well advertised, although none of the four of us in the car saw anything until we were in it.

At the scene of closed M3 motorway.

Shut in both directions 11-9. Lots of traffic diverting. Police won't confirm what the incident is. pic.twitter.com/MSasZapBLa — BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) September 23, 2017

“We’re one of the lucky ones, we’ve only been here for 40 minutes although we’ve basically only crawled forward into space probably left by those who are trying to turn around.

“I can’t think it’s a good idea to use the hard shoulder – there have been a couple of unmarked vehicles with sirens blaring coming up and using it, so it’s pretty dangerous if there are cars coming in the other direction.”

George Vitelis, stranded at Winchester service station since around 9.30am, said the incident brought out “the best of the British spirit”.

(Simon Reed/PA)

He said: “I’m lucky because I’m in the service station, I have use of the facilities, it is lovely and warm and people are just getting on with things.

“There’s not a lot we can do so some guys just took out their golf clubs and are just practising a few strokes.

“It’s quite a strange situation – there are babies having their diapers changed next to the M3, guys playing golf, people having picnics.

“The sun is shining, the weather is warm, I’m quite happy here to be honest. It would be different if I was stuck in the car with a load of screaming kids, but I’m not.

“It’s moments like this that you see the best of the British spirit.

“I was heading down to the boat show in Southampton but that probably isn’t going to happen now. I’ll just go tomorrow instead, it’s no problem.”