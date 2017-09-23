A magnitude 3.0 earthquake has been detected in North Korea around where the country recently conducted a nuclear test, South Korea’s weather agency says.
However, the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul said it has assessed the quake as natural.
An official said the earthquake was detected in an area around Kilju, in north-east North Korea.
Magnitude-3.4 zero-depth quake detected in North Korea, at roughly the same site as shallow quake on Sept. 3 that was caused by nuclear test pic.twitter.com/dkMhaipJv2
— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 23, 2017
She said it was clear the quake was not caused by an artificial explosion.
The site of the quake is near where North Korea on September 3 conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in what it said was the detonation of a thermonuclear weapon.

