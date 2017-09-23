CELTIC have moved eight points clear of Rangers in the Premiership standings after a comfortable Old Firm win at Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers’ side continued their unbeaten domestic run with a 2-0 triumph against the Light Blues thanks to goals from Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths.

The champions dominated for large spells of the game as Pedro Caixinha suffered a third successive derby defeat.

The Portuguese made three changes from the side that beat Partick Thistle in midweek as Wes Foderingham returned in goal and Ross McCrorie and Lee Hodson deputised for Bruno Alves and Declan John respectively.

The only big call that Rodgers had to make was who to put up against the Gers left-back. It was Patrick Roberts that got the nod as James Forrest missed out, and the on-loan Man City winger was determined to repay his boss.

His pace and trickery down the flank proved too much for Hodson to handle but Celtic couldn’t capitalise on their possession in the first half.

They came close twice in the opening five minutes as Rogic rifled in a shot from 25 yards and Griffiths curled a free-kick wide of target.

The striker found the going tough at times against McCrorie as the 19-year-old impressed at the back alongside Fabio Cardoso.

A Kieran Tierney cross found Griffiths at the back post and he should have done better as he failed to test Foderingham. The Gers keeper was forced into action shortly afterwards as he collected a curling effort from Griffiths after a poor header from Hodson.

At the other end, there had been little for Rangers to shout about. A challenge from Jozo Simunovic on Alfredo Morelos saw appeals for a penalty waved away by Craig Thomson.

But, having weathered the early storm, Caixinha’s side then started to grow into the game. Dorrans couldn’t keep his effort down from distance, while Morelos was inches away from connecting with a James Tavernier cross.

The Gers were competing better at this stage but it was Celtic who had the clearer sights of goal as Roberts was denied by Foderingham at the near post before Stuart Armstrong’s low strike was gathered by the Englishman.

It may not have been a high quality encounter, but it was entertaining and frantic. As the players made their way off at the break, Caixinha and Scott Brown went head-to-head but order was quickly restored as Ibrox took a temporary breather.

When the action got back underway, it was Celtic who again started brightly and Griffiths’ shot was blocked after good work from Sinclair down the left.

Celtic soon had their goal. Rangers failed to clear their lines from a corner and when Roberts’ weak shot found Rogic, the Australian made no mistake as he fired the ball beyond Foderingham.

As the away support celebrated, a flare was thrown from behind the goal and almost hit Foderingham. Play had to be stopped while it was dealt with, and the perpetrator will surely now be as well after an act of dangerous mindlessness.

The break saw Caixinha make his first change as Kenny Miller took over from Pena after another ineffectual showing from the Mexican.

Miller was involved immediately as he nodded a Tavernier cross into the path of Morelos. But Craig Gordon made a superb instinctive save to keep the Colombian’s header out.

Windass came close with a low drive from 25 yards as Rangers responded well to the setback early in the half. Celtic were still dangerous, though.

Sinclair couldn’t punish Foderingham after a slack pass as his shot rose high and wide of target. It was then the end of the afternoon for Rogic as Callum McGregor took his place.

Minutes later, Celtic’s lead was doubled and the game was won as Griffiths ran off McCrorie and beat Foderingham at his near post. After collecting a scarf thrown from the away end, he and Brown ran along the touchline in front of the Sandy Jardine Stand in celebration.

Rodgers’ side were now well in control and the arrival of Forrest in place of Roberts was another show of the strength in depth that the Parkhead boss has in his ranks.

The game was looking well beyond Rangers now and the introduction of Eduardo Herrera in place of Windass did little to chance the flow.

It could have got worse for the Gers when sub Moussa Dembele burst clear but McCrorie made a last-ditch tackle to deny the Frenchman as he looked to make it 3-0. He also narrowly failed to get a toe on a low drive from Tierney.

In the end, Celtic had to settle for what they had as two goals gave them another three points and the Old Firm bragging rights once again.