A petition launched in a bid to encourage ScotRail to consider giving a student discount to those travelling at peak times has attracted thousands of signatures.

The 16-25 Railcard is the best student discount card offered to students travelling on Scotland's trains, the card however only provides discounts for those travelling during off-peak travel.

Young Scot also offers discounts which include one third off the price of most singles and returns or 50 % off all weekly or monthly tickets but these discounts end when a young person turns 19.

Abby Leitch from Hamilton created the petition three days ago and since then more than 3500 people have signed.

She said: "A monthly train ticket at the age of 18 (or under) using a Young Scot card costs me around £50 to travel from Hamilton to Glasgow (30 min journey), Glasgow being my place of study.

"I travel at peak times therefore a monthly discounted ticket is the only way I can afford to get there.

"When I turn 19 I am no longer able to use my Young Scot card and will be paying double that - £100 a month, just to get to college which is expensive in my eyes especially for a student."

Abby added: "I want ScotRail to consider introducing a student discount for anyone studying at college or university. A student's life is not cheap and someone working could be on minimum wage.

"A 16-25 railcard is something I have considered however you cannot use this at peak times and peak times are the only time I travel for college."

Abby's petition lead to others giving their opinion on the lack of peak-time discounts.

Lousie Thomson commented on the petition website, saying: "I am 19 and a full time student using the train to help the environment for the price I pay on a ticket I might as well drive and pay for the parking."

Another, Susan Baird, added: "Please make travel affordable for young people - a simple change to the 16-25 card to make it eligible during peak times would make a huge difference to whether someone can afford to travel to study or work - this can impact on their ability to even take up/consider a college place/ job in the first place."