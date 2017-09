A strong new earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday, causing fresh alarm in a country reeling from two even more powerful quakes this month that have killed nearly 400 people.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.1 quake was centred about 11 miles south-southeast of Matias Romero in the state of Oaxaca, which was the region most battered by a magnitude 8.1 quake on September 7.

It was among thousands of aftershocks recorded in the wake of that earlier quake, the most powerful to hit Mexico in 32 years, which killed at least 90 people.

