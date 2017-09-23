Five men have been arrested as Celtic faced Rangers in the first Old Firm match of the season.
Two of the arrests took place around 10.30am, before the midday kick off.
A 47-year-old man was arrested for an alleged sectarian breach of the peace in Greendyke Street by Glasgow Green, while a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged alcohol offence in St Enoch Square.
Both have been released and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Three men were arrested in and around Ibrox stadium in Glasgow.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of an offensive weapon, a 20-year-old for an alleged sectarian breach of the peace and a 22-year-old man for alleged breach of the peace.
They are in custody and are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Celtic claimed a 2-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Rangers at Ibrox.
