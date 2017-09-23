SYRIA'S foreign minister has told world leaders that his country is "marching steadily" toward the goal of rooting out terrorism and "victory is now within reach".
Walid al-Mouallem referred to the “eradication of terrorism” from many parts of Syria as a result of efforts of the Syrian army and its supporters, Iran and Russia. He noted the “liberation of Aleppo and Palmyra” alongside the end of Islamic State’s siege in Deir el-Zour.
In his speech to the UN General Assembly al-Mouallem praised the Syrian army and the country's allies for their efforts. He confidently looked ahead to victory at the end of a more than six-year-long civil war – though fighting still continues in many areas of the country.
Russia's military said about two weeks ago that Syrian troops have liberated about 85 per cent of the war-torn country's territory from militants, a major turnaround two years after Moscow intervened to lend a hand to its embattled long-time ally.
