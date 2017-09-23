Entertainer Debbie McGee has become an early favourite to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contest, even though she failed to top the leaderboard on opening night.

The 58-year-old wowed judges and viewers when she stepped onto the dancefloor on Saturday night, performing a steamy Paso Doble with partner Giovanni Pernice to the movie track Be Italian.

Her debut on the BBC One contest earned her an impressively high first score of 30, including an eight each from critical Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell and seven each from Bruno Tonioli and new head judge Shirley Ballas.

