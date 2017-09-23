Shirley Ballas has been given the seal of approval from Strictly Come Dancing fans after making her debut as the show’s new head judge.
The “Queen of Latin” dancing pro wore an elegant patterned white top and black and white skirt as she began her new role at the helm of the panel on Saturday night’s opening show, alongside co-judges Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.
She is only the second official head judge in Strictly history, taking over from Len Goodman who stepped down after last year’s season.
Thanks so much for the amazing support ahead of the first show. So much fun! ♥️ to @DarceyOfficial @BrunoTonioli @CraigRevHorwood #Strictly pic.twitter.com/lw6GsKmIl6
— Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) September 23, 2017
The 57-year-old had been living in the US before being asked to join the show and has previously told how she “sank to her knees” in awe when she received the phone call.
As the competition kicked off on BBC One, she Tweeted a picture of herself backstage and thanked fans for their “amazing support”.
Charlotte Brown responded: “Shirley you were fab u lous!!!you’re my new favourite!” while Kat Pulley commented: “You were brilliant. A very well deserved head judge.”
Shirley you were fab u lous!!!you're my new favourite!💃🏻💕x
— Charlotte Brown (@loukayan) September 23, 2017
You were brilliant. A very well deserved head judge 👌🏻
— Kat Pulley (@kat_pulley) September 23, 2017
You looked GORGEOUS, FLAWLESS, GLAMOROUS and ELEGANT as always 😍🔥🔥🔥That Dress was very Classy 👌👍#SCD
— Mark Wix (@Mark_Wix_GASB) September 23, 2017
Hi Shirley you were terrific tonight so supportive to all the dancers and boy are you hot on your foot work the BBC made the right decision
— Trevor Parsons (@TParsobs2017) September 23, 2017
Jonathan Lansana similarly added: “Was a great first show. Love that you’ve joined the #Strictly family.”
Was a great first show. Love that you've joined the #Strictly family 💃
— Jonathan Lansana (@tvgenius05) September 23, 2017
Ballas gave out constructive criticism and a range of high and low scores as she assessed the 15 new celebrity contestants and their partners.
At one point she even used Bussell’s arm as a demonstration prop – to Bussell’s surprise.
