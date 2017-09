IT is the fitness trend that has taken over gyms as the image-obsessed seek out better, faster ways to shed unwanted body fat, but now its benefits are being called into question as injuries are on the rise. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) has been the buzzword over the past few years and involves exercising intensely for multiple short bursts with small rest breaks in between.

But a recent study by the University of Bath found that low-intensity exercise can be just as effective as HIIT for weight loss. They asked people of a similar age to exercise five times a week at different intensities – with half the group working out intensely and the other half, moderately. After a three-week period, both groups had lost the same amount of weight.

Sunday Herald fitness columnist, sports physiotherapist Jonny Kilpatrick is one of the fitness experts who is calling for caution when it comes to exercising in this furious stop-start way. He reports a rise in the number of injuries he sees in his clinic related to the HIIT trend, with people being encouraged to push themselves to their limits and incurring injuries.

Loading article content