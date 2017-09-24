DOOMSDAY has been rescheduled. Once more. The fact that you’re reading this article is proof that the world didn’t end – at least not yesterday. The mystery planet Nibiru did not crash into the earth. And world governments were not involved in a mass conspiracy to keep the information from us (although there may be much else they're not letting on about).

That’s not to say David Meade, the chief source of the prediction that gripped the internet last week, had been proved to be completely wrong. Even before September 23 had arrived the Christian numerologist and author of Planet X – The 2017 Arrival was already declaring that people had misunderstood his prediction and that the date was only ever going to be a sign, auguring in a seven-year period of “tribulation”. He added that events like the recent Mexico City earthquake were the beginning of this.

This was not the first doomsday prediction in the history of humanity, although it is the one that has made biggest impact since the dawn of social media and the internet, and this is Nibiu's third time round. Originally the collision-day was predicted for 2003, then rescheduled to 2012, before being put back to his year. But in spite of this failures to collide, the Nibiru threat has still formed an internet obsession, and not just among conspiracy theorists and evangelical Christians – but also on news sites.

