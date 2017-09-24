70 per cent of men watch porn, 30 per cent of women
20 per cent of the porn women watch is lesbian porn
4 per cent of the million most-visited websites are sex-related, and about 10 per cent of the internet is porn, according to computational neuroscientists, Ogi Ogas and Sai Gaddam
In 2016 Childline reported a 60 per cent rise in children contacting them about online porn
Porn featuring violence against women is “far more popular among women than men”, according to search analysis by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, former Google data scientist
In 2016, on Pornhub alone, just shy of 92 billion videos were viewed (that’s 12.5 per person on earth)
According to Pornhub, users in Edinburgh are most likely within the UK to search for “female friendly” videos. The most popular search term, in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, is “Scottish”.
The majority of scenes from 50 of the top-rented porn movies contained both physical and verbal abuse targeted against the female performers (Ana Bridges, 2010)
