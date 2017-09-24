THE Scottish Government’s Programme for Government earlier this month promised to “electrify” the A9 between Perth and Inverness for road vehicles. The plan was widely welcomed.

But there were no similar promises for the Highland main line. It is single track for much of its length, and the passing places are only long enough for freight trains of 300 metres.

Elsewhere in the country, freight trains are 500 or more metres long on much of the rest of the network. That clearly inhibits the potential for rail freight, as do slow journey times.

Loading article content