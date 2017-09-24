SCOTTISH families are £10 a week worse off since the Tories came to power, according to newly published research.
Analysis from Scottish Labour suggests that the average household income today stands at £24,336.
In 2009-10 - the last year before the Tories came to power and in the aftermath of the global financial crisis household income was £24,846.
The research was published as the UK Labour conference begins today.
Scottish Labour leader Alex Rowley claimed the findings exposed the "economic mismanagement" of the Tories.
He said: "The Tories used to boast about a long term economic plan – in reality Scottish households are over £500 a year worse off.
"Tax cuts for the wealthy and big business may please the Tories around the cabinet table but they do nothing to boost the incomes of working class families."
In response, a Scottish Tory spokesman: "Any economic analysis from a party that almost bankrupted the country, and would do so again, can't be taken seriously."
