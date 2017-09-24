THERESA May is facing a call to "urgently stop any power grab" with her Brexit plans to repatriate powers from Brussels to London.

Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell issued the plea ahead of talks with the UK First Secretary of State Damian Green tomorrow.

The SNP Minister will warn the Tories against the wholesale transfer of powers from Brussels to Westminster and Whitehall.

Russell will use the talks to say London must not take charge of policy areas traditionally devolved to Holyrood such as farming and fishing. Deputy First Minister John Swinney and the Scottish Secretary David Mundell are also due to take part in tomorrow's meeting.

Russell said the meeting in London was a chance to safeguard the devolution settlement for Scotland and Wales.

He said: “Earlier this week, the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales placed on record their disappointment with the current Withdrawal Bill and the reasons why it cannot be recommended to the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly.

"As the bill stands it does not respect devolved policy areas and the UK Government must urgently put a stop to this power grab. This meeting provides a fresh opportunity to set out the fundamental flaws in the Bill and to encourage the UK Ministers to take on board our amendments."

"This situation is easy to resolve and our amendments would, if adopted, enable the bill to go forward for the consent of the Scottish Parliament."

However, a UK Government spokesperson, hitting back, said: “This has absolutely nothing to do with a power grab, nor is it about taking decision-making powers away from Holyrood.

“We have been consistently clear that no existing decision-making powers will be removed – in fact the Scottish Parliament will get more powers at the end of this process."