LABOUR is the party most trusted by English voters, according to newly-published research.
A third of those surveyed identified Labour as the party best positioned to stand up for England.
The findings will be seen as a boost for Jeremy Corbyn at Labour's annual conference, which opens today.
Political experts at the University of Edinburgh and Cardiff University are behind the research, that will be presented tomorrow at a fringe meeting at the conference in Brighton.
The meeting will discuss the question of “Will the Union survive Brexit?"
Speakers include Ailsa Henderson, Professor of Political Science at the University of Edinburgh and Labour MSP Daniel Johnson.
The survey of more than 3,000 voters found that 31 per cent identified Labour as the party best positioned to stand up for England, compared to 24 per cent for the Tories and nine per cent for UKIP.
The Liberal Democrats scored the lowest of any major political party, with four per cent.
Henderson said the findings showed the Tory government's introduction of English Votes for English Laws had not boosted support for Theresa May's party.
