CATALAN authorities resisted an attempt by Spain's central government to take control of the regional police force yesterday amid rising tensions ahead of a planned independence vote.

The Catalan Government has vowed to push ahead with the referendum on October 1 which the Spanish government considers illegal. It said it was refusing to hand over control of the Mossos d'Esquadra police force to Spain's Interior Ministry.

The Ministry had announced yesterday it would begin coordinating all police efforts in Catalonia to crack down on preparations for the vote, including sending direct orders to the 'Mossos' — as the northeastern region's largest police force are often called.

