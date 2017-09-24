ANAS Sarwar has suffered another setback in his troubled bid for the Scottish Labour leadership after it emerged that the expert appointed to chair his party's NHS “commission” had quit. Dr Miles Mack was unveiled by Sarwar as a prized member of the body, but he withdrew because he is the chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Scotland, which is a charity.

His role at the RCGPS created a potential conflict with serving on a commission set up by a political party.

Sarwar, who has been criticised in the contest on education, low pay and trade unions, has gone big on the health service, which is also his portfolio in the shadow cabinet. At the Glasgow hustings last week, he said: “For Nicola Sturgeon the three most important letters will always be S, N, P. But for me, and the Labour Party under my leadership, the three most important letters will always be N, H, S.”

