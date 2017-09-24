A STRONG earthquake shook Mexico yesterday, causing fresh alarm in a country reeling from two even more powerful quakes this month that have killed nearly 400 people.
The US Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake was centred about 11 miles south-southeast of Matias Romero in the state of Oaxaca, which was the region most battered by a magnitude 8.1 quake on September 7.
There were some early reports of damage. Buildings and street signs swayed and seismic alarms sounded in Mexico City, prompting people with fresh memories of Tuesday's quake, that has killed at least 295 across the region, to flee homes and hotels. Some were in tears.
Mexico City mayor Miguel Angel Mancera told Milenio TV there were "no new developments" due to the quake, though he acknowledged that it provoked "some crises of nerves" among residents.
