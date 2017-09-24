TENS of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Paris in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's overhaul of France's labour laws.
The demonstration was organised by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the left-wing leader who has emerged as the President's principle political opponent.
It comes a day after Macron signed a new law aimed at making it easier for businesses to hire and fire staff. It is the third such protest to take place in France this month.
On Thursday, some 132,000 people took part in nationwide protests condemning the reforms, while more than 220,000 turned out for demonstrations on September 12.
Crowds gathered in Paris yesterday after Mélenchon, urged people to join the march from Place de la Bastille to the Place de la République.
Mélenchon is an outspoken critic of the President's liberal economic line and has said that the policy changes are an attack on workers' rights. However now that the reforms have been signed into law, it is too late to prevent the changes from taking place.
But this show of strength in Paris is a marker for the future. They are a warning to President Macron that in the many other reforms that he says are to come, the street will not be silent.
Macron, who has seen his popularity slide dramatically since he came to power in May, has said that he expects months of resistance to the new working laws.
