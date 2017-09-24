FIVE fans have been arrested in the fall-out from the first Old Firm clash of the season.
Two of the arrests took place at around 10.30 am yesterday morning before the midday Rangers v Celtic game kicked off at Ibrox.
One 47-year-old man was arrested in Greendyke Street for an alleged sectarian breach of the police. The other man was arrested in St Enoch’s Square for an alleged alcohol offence. Both men have since been released and reports made to the Procurator Fiscal.
A further three men were arrested in and around Ibrox stadium. A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of an offensive weapon, a 20-year-old for an alleged sectarian breach of the peace and a 22-year-old man for an alleged breach of the peace.
All three men remain in custody and are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Celtic claimed a 2-0 victory against their rivals at Ibrox.
