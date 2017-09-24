Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chizzy Akudolu took a moment out of the show’s opening night to send a message of support to Holby City actor John Michie following the death of his daughter.
After performing her first dance on the BBC One show on Saturday night, she interrupted presenter Claudia Winkleman to say: “Can I just say real quick, big love to John Michie and all his family.
“From all the Holby family, we’re all thinking of you.”
Her touching tribute came just days after Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was found dead near the site of the Bestival music festival at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on September 11.
Days after her death last week, Michie posted on Instagram a picture of a room full of flowers sent to his family in tribute.
He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who sent flowers and cards and lovely messages for Louella #loveforlouella”.
He has since turned his social media page into a mural of pictures of his daughter, including snaps of her dressing up and taking part in some yoga training.
Following the news, a statement from Michie’s agent said: “Sadly, I can confirm the tragic death of John Michie’s daughter, Louella.
“John and his wife Carol ask that the privacy of their family be respected at this traumatic time.”
