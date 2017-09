THE current heartbreak in the Middle East stems from the collapse of Empire and the days when civil servants in far off European capitals drew lines on maps that had little relation to the reality on the ground and even less respect for the local populations.

In Iraq the situation was compounded by the more recent folly of an illegal war for oil that tipped an already fragile region into an abyss, creating a power vacuum into which violent men with violent ideologies expanded. The problems of the Middle East were largely created by our foreign policy, recent and historic.

Be it Iraq, Yemen, Syria or Saudi, we can be judged by our actions. Our governments are more interested in arms and oil sales than dialogue or the rights, hopes and indeed lives of the locals. I hope an independent Scotland will do better, but that’s another discussion. I’m here in Erbil as a member of the European parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee to do what decades of Empire did not – listen to the locals and see what we can do to help find a peaceful solution. I’m not here to support the referendum, I’m here to see for myself how things actually are and see what the EU can do to help. As a Scot, I’m here to support and respect the legitimate right to self-determination, with our own recent experience to respectfully share. With that right comes responsibilities, to respect and protect minorities, and to be sensitive and pragmatic to the neighbours.

