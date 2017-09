New BBC One drama The Child In Time – starring Benedict Cumberbatch – will have some serious competition in the TV schedules when it airs tonight.

Cumberbatch stars as author Stephen Lewis, a father who is dealing with the loss of his young child, in the adaptation of Ian McEwan’s award-winning novel of the same name.

But the highly-anticipated one-off will have to contend with popular ITV period drama Victoria and Channel 4’s Philip K Dick adaptation Electric Dreams, all of which air at 9pm.

