THE killing of a Scottish mother by a cyclist riding an illegal bike with no brakes is fuelling a fresh police campaign to clampdown on the use of track-style frames on the roads.

Officers have been made aware of the tragedy in which Glasgow-born Kim Briggs died as she tried to cross the street in east London and cyclists in Scotland will come under greater scrutiny as police move to enforce the ban on so-called 'fixies'.

It comes as it emerged that the cyclist responsible for Ms Briggs' death – 18-year-old Charlie Alliston who was jailed for 18 months last week – has reportedly had to pay just £140 victim surcharge

Due to current laws he has only been told to pay the £140, which will go into a pot which is awarded to groups that help people hit by crime.

Transport Minister Jesse Norman announced a cycle safety review after meeting Ms Brigg's husband Matt, 45, of Lewisham, South London, last week.

The widower has "fully welcomed" the announcement ministers are considering a new offence of causing death by careless or dangerous cycling – which would also apply in Scotland.

It has been illegal to ride a bike without a front brake since the Pedal Cycle (Construction and Use) Regulations came into force in 1983.

However, the use of the bikes which are designed for use in velodromes is becoming increasingly popular among young Scots particularly students.

Now as term time starts, Police Scotland is warning that cycling on illegal bikes will not be tolerated.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit said that in light of the death in London there would be heightened levels of enforcement in Scotland.

"Cyclists must obey all traffic signs, traffic light signals, must not cycle on pavements and must ensure that their pedal cycle complies with all legal requirements," she said.

"There are a minority of cyclists who flout the law and place themselves and others in danger.

"Police Scotland work with partners to ensure robust enforcement of legislation, make appropriate use of educational measures and continue to influence the provision of engineering solutions."

Legislation requires that every bicycle should be equipped with at least one braking system.

Where it is so constructed that one or more of the wheels is incapable of rotating independently of the pedals, then the braking system must operate on the front wheel.

Where one or more is capable of rotating independently then there must be two braking systems.

However, the UK Transport Minister Jesse Norman said it was "only right" to consider whether dangerous cyclists should face similar charges to those in force for drivers who "put people's lives at risk".

Matthew Briggs said the case of his wife, who was 44 when she died, "highlighted a huge gap" in the law and he "fully welcomed" the review, which will include Scotland.

He said: "I am grateful to the government for acting so swiftly, and looking forward to helping the review in any way I can and getting these laws on the statute book.

"Kim was by no means the first person this has happened to, but I think what Kim's case has done is highlighted a huge gap in the law."

The review is likely to spark anger among cyclists, who point out that more than 100 bike users are killed and 3,000 seriously injured on British roads each year, compared with two pedestrians killed and 96 seriously injured when hit by a cycle in 2015.

Mr Norman said: "It's great that cycling has become so popular in recent years but we need to make sure that our road safety rules keep pace with this change.

"We have strict laws that ensure that drivers who put people's lives at risk are punished so it is only right for us to look at whether dangerous cyclists should face the same consequences."

The review is due to report conclusions on the proposed new offence in the New Year.