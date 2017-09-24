A MURDER inquiry has been launched following the death of a man in Easterhouse.
Police were called at around 4am on Sudnay, September 24 to a disturbance in a flat in Baldovan Crescent.
Emergency services attended the scene and a 23-year-old man with stab wounds was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
A post mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death, however, officers are treating the incident as murder.
Detective Inspector Mark Henderson from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams (WEST) said: “A young man has lost his life in a senseless and violent attack and it is absolutely vital that we trace the person responsible.
“We understand there was a party within the flat where the incident took place and people in attendance will have witnessed what happened.
“I would appeal to these people to do the right thing and tell the police what they know because this despicable individual has no place in our society."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Teams (WEST) based at Govan via 101 and quote incident number 0310 of Sunday, September 24 2017. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.
