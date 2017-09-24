CHANCELLOR Angela Merkel is set to lead Germany for a fourth term as exit polls showed her conservative bloc finished first in the country's election.
Polls also suggested that the anti-migrant, nationalist Alternative for Germany party will enter the national parliament for the first time with 13-13.5 per cent support.
Surveys conducted for public television channels ARD and ZDF suggested support for Ms Merkel's conservatives was between 32.5 per cent and 33.5 per cent in Sunday's vote.
They indicate challenger Martin Schulz's Social Democrats trailed in second place with between 20 per cent and 21 per cent support.
Leaders of the Social Democratic Party say they plan to go into opposition after their disappointing second-place finish in the election.
The Social Democrats have been Mrs Merkel's junior coalition partner for the last four years.
Their decision complicates things for Mrs Merkel, who will have to look to other parties to form a new government coalition.
The head of the Social Democrat's parliamentary caucus, Thomas Oppermann, and party deputy leader Manuela Schwesig both said immediately after the results the party would go into opposition.
Ms Schweisig said on ZDF television "for us it is very clear that the voters have given us the task of going ahead as the strongest party in opposition".
