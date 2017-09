BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg has been given bodyguards at the Labour Party conference after receiving abuse from Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters.

Kuenssberg, who was raised in Glasgow, has in the past been subject to a string of claims of bias from the Labour leader’s supporters.

The Sun on Sunday reported that the BBC had insisted she must have personal protection both inside and outside of a security cordon thrown around the four-day event in Brighton.

