SCHOOL pupils face a postcode lottery over the information they receive about sexual health as HIV diagnosis rates in Scotland among the 15-24 year old group are currently running at two per month, a charity has claimed.
HIV Scotland says an average of two young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are being told they have the disease.
The charity said sexual health lessons are not compulsory and found that “inconsistencies exist across Scotland’s 32 local authorities on how lessons are taught, the resources that are used and the level of content related to HIV”.
Spokesman Nathan Sparling said: “Scotland has failed to reduce HIV infection rates in any significant way. That’s why we are calling for schools to be educating young people about the wide variety of prevention measures, including (anti-HIV medication) PrEP.
“This will help Scotland play its part in the global mission to eliminate new HIV transmissions.
Education Minister for Shirley-Anne Somerville said it would consider a new report by the charity.
She added: "As well as working with the Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) Campaign to improve the inclusive approach to sex and relationships education, we are undertaking a national review of personal and social education.”
