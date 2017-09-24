A couple have celebrated their shared love of running by getting married hours after completing a marathon.

Sarah-Louise Grigor, 47, and Chris Cull, 49, exchanged their wedding vows in a hotel overlooking the last mile of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon course which they ran on Sunday.

They decided to hold the ceremony after the race to mark her 100th marathon.

The event also holds special memories for the bride, a personal trainer, as it was where she did her first marathon in 2003, sparking her love of distance running.

Her daughter Bethany,18, and fiance took part in the event for the first time.

Thousands of runners took part in the marathon and accompanying 10K, 10K Corporate Challenge, 5K and Wee Nessie events on Sunday, some of them guests at the wedding.

Mr Cull, an engineer, said: "When Sarah told me she was aiming to make the 2017 race the one that would take her into the 100 Marathon Club, I wanted to do something that would make it even more memorable and special for her.

"That's when I suggested that we have the wedding afterwards."

The couple, who live in Lossiemouth, Moray, got to know each other through the local running circuit, and he proposed on a camping trip in the Highlands in 2015.

The marathon was won for the second year in a row by Mohammad Aburezeq from Altrincham, Trafford, in a time of 2:22:02, with the first woman, Lesley Pirie from Victoria Park, Glasgow, crossing the line in 2:48:10.

Race director Malcolm Sutherland said: "We'd like to offer special congratulations to Sarah-Louise and Chris - by crossing the finish line together they kicked off their wedding day in style, and we wish them all the best for their married life.

"We are delighted to have once more welcomed thousands of runners to the Highlands for a weekend of unparalleled Scottish running. The atmosphere in the Event Village and out on the course has been electric, and the smiles on all the participants' faces as they cross the finish line makes everything worthwhile.

"I'd like to congratulate all the runners taking part today - whether it was their first or sixteenth Baxters Loch Ness Marathon, we hope that they experienced the Highland hospitality that the event has become known for."

The main charity partner of the event is Macmillan Cancer Support.

There are three lead charities - Chest Heart Stroke Scotland, Highland Hospice and MS Society - and 15 other affiliate charities.

Christina Brockmann-More, fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: "Everyone at Macmillan would like to say a massive thank you to all the runners who supported us at the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running.

"We're thrilled that once all donations are collected we look set to break our £75,000 fundraising target to help people living with cancer."

