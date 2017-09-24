THOSE magnificent men were ‘flying’ today as they suited and booted up for a charity ride across Glasgow.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride saw scores of men (and women) don their cravats, bring out their best Tweed and for some, show of their best moustaches.
Bringing together more than 70,000 well-dressed gentlefolk in more than 600 cities across 95 counties, the charity ride is the world’s largest charitable motorcycle event for owners of classic and vintage styled bikes.
It aims to raise awareness about men’s health on behalf of charity partner the Movember Foundation, with a particular focus on prostate cancer research and suicide prevention programs.
Hosted in Glasgow by the Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, vintage cars and classic bike were also on show at George Square, alongside competitions for the “neatest facial foliage”.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Heritage Trust also attended with some of their finest collection of vintage appliances and equipment which is impressively still mechanically sound and in roadworthy condition
Founded in Australia, the charity aims to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, while connecting niche motorcycle communities together.
It is designed for motorcycles you don’t see “during your daily commute” including Old School Choppers, Sidecars and Classic Scooters.
