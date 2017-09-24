KNOWN for his portraits, religious works and mythological scenes, Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens is one of the most influential artists of the 17th century.

Born in Siegen in Germany in 1577 he later lived and went to school in Antwerp from the age of 10 where he worked as a court page before training as an artist and becoming a court painter to the rulers of the Netherlands, the Archduke Albert and his wife Isabella.

His best-known works include The Massacre of the Innocents, which depicts the biblical tale of Roman soldiers executing male newborns in Bethlehem, The Horrors of War, a painting of Mars, the Roman god of war being restrained by Venus, thought to be a political commentary on the Thirty Years’ War.

