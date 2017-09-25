Lorraine Kelly will be interviewed on her own TV show about her experiences with the menopause as part of a drive to encourage more women to talk about the “taboo” subject.

The TV presenter, 57, will launch the M Word campaign on Monday after research conducted for her ITV show Lorraine found 54% of women have not spoken to their parent about the menopause.

The programme’s resident medical expert Dr Hilary Jones is urging women to find out when their mothers started going through the menopause in order to give them more information about what to expect – and when they might go through it themselves.

